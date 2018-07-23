Democrat Attorney General Candidates Want Repeal Of 'Stand Your Ground' Law After Pinellas Shooting

Credit Screenshot taken from Youtube This screenshot of a video, posted to YouTube, shows Michael Drejka (right) in the moment before he shot Markeis McGlockton in the parking lot of a Pinellas County convenient store.

The democratic frontrunner for Florida Attorney General is calling for an end to the state’s “stand your ground” law following a Pinellas County shooting.

Surveillance footage shows Michael Drejka confronting the girlfriend of Markeis McGlockton over a handicapped parking space at a convenient store. McGlockton leaves the store and is shown pushing Drejka to the ground. That’s when Drejka pulls a handgun and shoots McGlockton, who later dies.

Pinellas County sheriff Bob Gualtieri says he will not arrest Drejka, citing “stand your ground.”

Democratic Rep. Sean Shaw, a frontrunner in the party’s Attorney General race, takes issue with “stand your ground” being applied to the case.

“The shooter is the one that decided he wanted to instigate a confrontation over a parking spot,” Shaw said. “And this law allows it.”

If he wins, Shaw says he wants to repeal “stand your ground.” But he acknowledges he can’t do it alone.

“I think it requires getting a whole lot of people in the Cabinet behind it as well, and it will require legislative action. And that’s just a fight we’re going to have to have,” Shaw said.

The “stand your ground” statute allows for lethal use of force if a defendant claims they were physically threatened.

The Tampa Bay Times is reporting one of Shaw's challengers, Ryan Torrens, is calling for a repeal as well.

On the Republican side, candidate Frank White says he agrees with the Sherriff. In a statement, White says, “I agree with the Sheriff's assessment that under our laws as applied to this incident, this man was attacked and he stood his ground to defend himself.”

The other GOP frontrunner in the race, Ashley Moody, did not return requests for comment.

