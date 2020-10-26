-
An Uber driver in Florida claimed self-defense after he fatally shot a man who trailed his car and tried run him off the road, authorities said…
In a case stemming from a fatal shooting in Broward County, the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday waded into a debate about whether police officers should…
Florida Democratic legislators are using an obscure state law to try to force the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state's contentious…
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri spoke at a press conference Tuesday to update the public about a recent controversial "stand your ground" case ....
Florida’s Legislative Black Caucus intends to file legislation for the 2019 session to readdress the state's “stand your ground” self-defense law after…
The democratic frontrunner for Florida Attorney General is calling for an end to the state’s “stand your ground” law following a Pinellas County shooting.
Sexual assault survivors practicing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in West Palm Beach Saturday flipped into “the guard,” which mimics a situation where one person...
Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office is asking the Florida Supreme Court to take up a Hillsborough County case that deals with how courts should carry out…
A South Florida appeals court has upheld the constitutionality of a controversial change to the state’s ‘stand your ground” self-defense law --- but...
A bill making changes to Florida’s Stand Your Ground law is now headed to the Senate floor, after passing its last committee Thursday. One of its ardent...