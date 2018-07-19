Free Back-to-School Immunizations Available For Hillsborough Students

With the new school year around the corner, members of Hillsborough County's are trying to ensure students get their immunization shots, even if they're not able to afford it.

The Coalition partners with (Project LINK), a community-based group that runs activities for parents and their children.

"It's a project that we do during the summer to get the students ready for the first day of school," said Tina Young, the executive director at Project LINK. "So that includes providing immunizations, physicals and school supplies for children that are new to Florida and for children that may not have a doctor."

The organizations will host five health fairs across Hillsborough County beginning Saturday. Young said that the organization plans to expand to nearby counties across Florida in the next year.

Parents can register online for the health fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Saturday, July 21, 2018

Saturday, July 28, 2018

Saturday, August 4, 2018

West Tampa: Blake High School



Two additional health fairs that require no pre-registration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be at the following locations:

Saturday, July 28, 2018

Town ‘N’ Country: Leto High School

Saturday, August 4, 2018



Young encourages families that do not need medical help to still register and attend the health fair. She says they can get free school supplies and other information.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas, Manatee, Pasco and Polk counties provide immunization services as well.

"I think it's a benefit for the community at large to know that we have healthy students," said Young. "We have students that are prepared to start their first few weeks of schools."

