With the new school year around the corner, members of Hillsborough County's Back-to-School Coalition are trying to ensure students get their...
State wildlife biologists rescued a manatee in Southwest Florida waters Wednesday for symptoms resulting from a toxic red tide algal bloom. This seems...
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is reviewing the endangered status of manatees. Tonight on Florida Matters on WUSF 89.7 FM at 6:30 p.m., a panel of...
Scientists are worried about the the rate at which bottlenose dolphins are washing up on Florida beaches, victims of mass die-offs that appear unrelated.…
Florida's Indian River lagoon is a rich estuary, home to dolphins, manatees and turtles. But in recent months, it has become clear that something is wrong. Scientists and government officials blame water discharges from Lake Okeechobee and an upswing in pollution.