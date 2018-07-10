Florida Matters: Pedestrian Safety

Walking or bicycling the streets of Tampa Bay can be a very dangerous way to get around. Why is that and what can be done about it?

This week on Florida Matters, we talk about pedestrian and cyclist safety in our region and how to balance that with the needs of drivers.

Our guests include:

Christine Acosta, Executive Director of Walk Bike Tampa

Beth Alden, Executive Director of Hillsborough County’s Metropolitan Planning Organization

Whit Blanton, Executive Director of Forward Pinellas

We also asked listeners to share their experiences as drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in the region. We hear some of those comments during the show.

You can hear more conversation about traffic safety on our podcast Florida Matters More.

