According to a new report, Florida is the deadliest state and Jacksonville is the sixth deadliest city in the nation for pedestrians.
Walking or bicycling the streets of Tampa Bay can be a very dangerous way to get around. Why is that and what can be done about it? This week on Florida...
Tallahassee has seen a string of pedestrian deaths and injuries, with one of the most recent incidents happening over the Memorial Day weekend. But...
Those who can least afford to get hurt often live in the most dangerous places to walk. A study sees a link between the hazards and median household income and whether people have health insurance.
Florida was among the nation’s worst in pedestrian deaths in the first half of 2015, part of a 10 percent increase nationwide, according to an analysis of…