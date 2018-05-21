Jacksonville, St. Johns County Getting $2.5 Million From FEMA For Hurricane Matthew Cleanup

St. Johns County and the city of Jacksonville are getting reimbursed for debris removal following Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

They will split more than $2.5 million in grants awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The purpose of the grants is to reimburse communities for what they spent responding to and recovering from disasters.

FEMA has approved a total of more than $277 million in public assistance grants for 18 Florida counties following the storm, which skirted the East Coast of Florida.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter @cydwjctnews.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .