As COVID-19 continued to spread, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order prohibiting any unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency medical procedures...
In 2008, a bill was signed into law that allowed out-of-state dentists to practice in Florida, but a sunset provision allowed this license to be...
Florida dentists could qualify for up to $250,000 in student-loan repayments under a bill filed Tuesday by Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater. The bill (SB 716)…
Lawmakers are being asked to consider two competing proposals surrounding access to dental care. One would allow mid-level practitioners to be licensed,...
There is a void of dentists in Florida.A coalition calling itself Floridians for Dental Access has a plan to fill the cavity: dental therapists.The group…
According to a 2017 Lincoln Financial Group dental research study , one in four people with employer-sponsored dental insurance say they haven’t been to...
The Florida Dental Association Foundation will host its fourth Florida Mission of Mercy event on March 9-10 at the Lee Civic Center in Fort Myers....
Florida Medicaid officials are working to start a new dental program that is distinct from the statewide Medicaid managed-care system by March 1, 2019.To…
Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday signed 34 bills into law, including a measure that will require standards for the use of police body cameras and a plan that…
Over two days at the Florida State Fairgrounds, volunteers organized by the Florida Dental Association provided more than $1 million in free…