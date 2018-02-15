Broward County School Board Members: 'We Need Help' With Mental Health Services For Kids

Broward County school board members say schools and churches need to pay more attention to the mental health needs of children.

School Board Members Robin Bartleman and Rosalind Osgood held each other and cried underneath the Sawgrass Expressway after a press conference Thursday in which the Broward Sheriff's Office gave updates on the massacre that killed 17 and injured 14 at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

Bartleman said the demands on guidance counselors and social workers in schools is “astronomical.”

“We’ve taken on social emotional curriculum. We’re embracing everything, everything we can possibly do in this district to help our students to make sure they’re healthy, and mentally healthy, but it’s not enough," she said. "We need help.”

As a portrait of the accused gunmen , Nikolas Cruz, 19, emerges , family members and classmates describe him as a "troubled" young man who had a penchant for injuring animals and an obsession with firearms.

Later in the day, Osgood appealed to a crowd gathered at Parkridge Church for a prayer vigil. She said faith communities need to get involved.

“Community, it is time for us to prioritize not only the academic achievement but the emotional and spiritual well being of our children,” Osgood said.

Meanwhile, South Florida lawmakers are advocating for a state Senate proposal that would increase funding for school safety and mental health services by $54 million next year. The Legislature is set to finalize the state budget in the next few weeks.

