© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Every day, hundreds of sick and injured patients walk into free and charitable clinics around the Tampa Bay area in need of a doctor.Many are suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Some patients were referred to the clinics by staff at hospitals where they landed after years of neglecting to care for treatable conditions.The clinics allow the patients to pay what they can, or nothing at all. They are staffed by doctors and nurses who volunteer their time. They survive off donations and small grants.Many of the patients have jobs but they are living paycheck to paycheck. None have health insurance, either because they do not qualify for Medicaid or can’t afford private coverage. For these patients, the clinics are often their only option for primary care.

Sen. Passidomo Pushes For More Funding of Schools’ Mental Health Initiative

WGCU | By John Davis
Published February 15, 2018 at 2:37 PM EST
A student shows a law enforcement officer a photo or video from his phone, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. (Left) / Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, (Right)
A student shows a law enforcement officer a photo or video from his phone, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. (Left) / Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, (Right)

  

As South Florida reels from Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Broward County high school, State Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, is working to secure funding for Florida school districts to better identify and address mental health concerns in students early on. 

Unbeknownst to Sen. Passidomo, as she was presenting her bill ( SB 1434) to members of the chamber’s K through 12 Education Appropriations Subcommittee, Wednesday, the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland was occurring. 

The proposal calls for districts to create a plan or framework for identifying and addressing mental health concerns in students ranging from bullying to gang activity.  Those plans would also involve partnerships between schools and local mental health providers.  The idea was born out of workshops Passidomo held with education stakeholders including Broward County School District Superintendent Robert Runcie.  Sen. Passidomo said it’s about providing the kind of proactive early intervention that could help prevent tragedies like Wednesday’s mass shooting.

“We need to address these issues early on,” said Sen. Passidomo.  “I can’t say anymore.  The thing that’s most troubling to me is that Florida is one of the worst states in the country for funding for mental health and so these kinds of things have happened and if we could intervene early on in the lives of these people they won’t become monsters that they are today.  It’s reprehensible if we don’t do something soon.”

Currently, the Florida Senate’s approved $87.3 billion budget proposal includes $40 million for the initiative.  Passidomo said that is not enough.  She said she’s working to convince her Senate colleagues and the House to allocate more money for the effort in the 2018-19 fiscal year budget.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags

Health News Floridaschool shootingmental healthMarjory Stoneman Douglas High School2018 Florida Legislature
John Davis
John Davis has been a full-time Reporter/Producer for WGCU since 2009. He is the local host for NPRââââ
See stories by John Davis
Related Content