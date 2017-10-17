This Month, Advocates Stress Importance Of Hiring People With Disabilities

The Florida Cabinet commemorated Disability Employment Awareness Month at its Tuesday meeting.

During the meeting, Rachel Caylor Long spoke about the importance of including people with disabilities in the workforce. Caylor Long—who has a developmental disability—has worked at a Pensacola Walmart for about 11 years.

“I really love to help people with disabilities overcome their fears and dreams,” she said. “Just let them know they can do it, if they set their minds to it, because they have been able to grow as a person. Due to my employment, I have been able to achieve many things. Having a job truly makes a difference in a person’s life.”

Caylor Long says she’s also now very active in the community, which includes working as an advocate for people with disabilities through a non-profit organization called Project Empower of Northwest Florida.

