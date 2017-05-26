CBO Says Floridians On Medicaid Could Lose Coverage

More Floridians could lose their health insurance under legislation being considered by the U.S. Senate. That includes the poor, the disabled and military veterans.

The Congressional Budget Office said the Republican health care legislation that the U.S. House passed will cause 14 million people to lose their insurance next year and 23 million to lose their insurance over the next 10 years. That could include some of the more than 3 million Floridians who currently have Medicaid. The legislation reduces Medicaid funding to states.

Karen Clay, a board member of the Florida Alliance for Assistive Services and Technology, said her son is disabled and needs 24 hour care. She said her son could lose his Medicaid benefits.

“So if you take away the funding for what are called home and community based services, then people will no longer have a path to staying in their homes and living in their communities," she said. "And we will go back to the dark ages of institutional care and death.”

Andrea Callow with Families USA said 119,000 military veterans in Florida also have Medicaid.

“Veterans often face unique and sometimes complex and expensive health care conditions as a result of their service," she said. "So, mental health conditions, chronic pain. And these expensive services will be the first to go.”

The legislation is also expected to increase out-of-pocket costs for maternity, mental health and substance abuse treatment. Insurance premiums for older and low-income people are also expected to be more expensive.

Copyright 2017 WFSU-FM. To see more, visit WFSU-FM.