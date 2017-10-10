How the Python's Voracious Appetite Could Spread Everglades Virus

The Everglades' python problem is not news to most Southwest Floridians, but what may be is the effects the overabundance of the invasive species may soon have on humans well outside of the Everglades.

Pythons have decimated the Everglades fauna to the point where mosquitoes are only getting blood from rats, and that’s spreading a unique disease that could soon become a problem for people.

Dr. Nathan Burkett-Cadena of University of Florida's Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory joins Gulf Coast Live to talk about pythons’ contribution to spreading the Everglades virus.

