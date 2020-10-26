-
There are more than 4,000 public schools in Florida. Democratic State Sen. Janet Cruz of Tampa is co-sponsoring a bill to filter lead out of the water...
-
The threat of sea-level rise stretches well beyond the coastline. Higher seas are pushing into the source of our drinking water . They could increase...
-
Florida Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio are urging the Army Corps of Engineers to modernize Putnam County’s water supply system after the county...
-
Dozens of Florida communities were advised to boil their drinking water for a period of time in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, including in Hollywood,...
-
Several Florida counties - and some Tampa Bay area communities - remain under boil water notices after Hurricane Irma. The Florida Department of Health...
-
Every county in Southwest Florida has logged at least one violation according to a new report on the nation’s tap water. Some had as many as six.
-
The Leon County School Board is planning a special meeting to discuss lead levels in the district’s drinking water.
-
Many people take for granted the addition of fluoride into public drinking water systems that aims to prevent tooth decay. It’s a seven-decade-old public…
-
Synthetic chemicals have been found in Colorado water supplies. The Pentagon is examining hundreds of military sites for possible contamination by PFCs, which have been linked to health problems.
-
Florida environmental regulators passed new rules Tuesday that will increase the levels of some toxic chemicals allowed in Florida's water.The 5-3 vote…