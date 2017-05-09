All SWFL Counties Log Tap Water Violations in Nationwide Report

Every county in Southwest Florida has logged at least one violation according to a new report on the nation’s tap water. Some had as many as six.

Those violations mean that more than 45,000 people had tap water running through their home with at least one of 100 contaminants that may harm human health.

After its 2016 report on the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan, the Natural Resources Defense Council turned its attention to other contaminants in American drinking water to find more than 12,000 health-based violations across the country.

The NRDC released its report, “Threats on Tap: Widespread Violations Highlight Need for Investment in Water Infrastructure and Protections” last week.

Report co-author Mae Wu with NRDC joins the show to explain the NRDC's findings, the relevant history of the 1977 Safe Drinking Water Act and how the NRDC feels the law is being allowed to fail, and what the future holds with threatened cuts to the EPA’s budget.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.