© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

School Board Calls Special Meeting On Lead Levels In District's Water

WFSU | By Kate Payne
Published October 27, 2016 at 6:03 PM EDT

The Leon County School Board is planning a special meeting to discuss lead levels in the district’s drinking water.

water_founatin_indigo_skies_photog.jpg
Credit Indigo Skies Photography via flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/indigoskies/

Earlier this summer, the Leon County School Board participated in a voluntary study that revealed trace levels of lead in water from drinking fountains at sixteen local schools. The board immediately began taking steps to cut lead levels, like flushing contaminated water and replacing pipes. School Board Chair Dee Dee Rasmussen says the levels are alarming, but within the federal recommendations.

“At least based on the info that I’ve been provided, we are well within the EPA guidelines. I know the Pediatric Society has a much higher standard of only one part per billion. But most homes, as I understand it, have that much. So the question then is, what are the affordable options for us?” she said.

Now the board is calling a special meeting to hear from experts and parents.

“The quest for the experts is going to be what are the preventative measures we can take, and what are the ongoing best practices that we might be able to get to eventually…And again this is why this was a research project. This was a research study, as I understand, a grant-funded study that we proactively and willingly volunteered to participate in,” said Rasmussen.

The meeting is set for Thursday November 3 rd at 6 pm.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News Floridaleaddrinking water
Kate Payne
As a Tallahassee native, Kate Payne grew up listening to WFSU. She loves being part of a station that had such an impact on her. Kate is a graduate of the Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts. With a background in documentary and narrative filmmaking, Kate has a broad range of multimedia experience. When she’s not working, you can find her rock climbing, cooking or hanging out with her cat.
See stories by Kate Payne
Related Content