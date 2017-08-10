© 2020 Health News Florida
'Where Is That Fire In Your Belly?:' Concerned Citizens Learn To Teach Others About Climate Change

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Kate Stein
Published August 10, 2017 at 2:51 PM EDT
As CLEO director Caroline Lewis looks on, the group of prospective "climate speakers" discusses how climate change could harm crop production and threaten food supplies.

In South Florida, climate change means higher seas, stronger storms and hotter summers. That could make the region unlivable within a couple hundred years. But scientists say if the world takes steps like reducing carbon emissions, we could buy ourselves some time.

A group of concerned citizens is trying to get that message out.

About a dozen people met Wednesday night at the Cushman School on Miami's Upper East Side to learn how to become "climate speakers" -- people who educate others about climate change science and solutions. The non-profit CLEO Institute led the free session, intended to pique the interest of prospective speakers.

"You’re not coming across like, ‘I am a climate scientist and I’m just going to tell you what’s going down,'" CLEO director Caroline Lewis told the group. "You say, ‘I’m a concerned citizen, I’m learning. And here’s what I’ve found out.' "

Lewis said participants should use that strategy in conversations with family, friends and coworkers.

From left, Tyler Colebrooke, Tara Malachi and Summer Snyder. Snyder said the session made her think about how daily actions -- 'what we're spending our money on, or even wasting gas' -- can have environmental impacts. It's a message she says she plans to share with her friends.

She also encouraged the group to reach out to their churches, neighborhood associations and sports teams to deliver more formal talks about the basics of climate change.

For those interested, Lewis said CLEO will provide a set of slides with essential facts, as well as speaking coaches who help speakers link climate change to other issues that are important to them -- what Lewis called the "fire in your belly."

Tara Malachi, from Miami's Model City neighborhood, said after the session that she wants to focus on how people in low-income communities will be disproportionately affected.

"I live in an area that’s of low socioeconomic status, and I’m very concerned about what would happen to that community or my community if we were impacted by some large, major weather event," she said. "What would happen, how could I help?"

Malachi's son Tyler Colebrooke, a senior at Doctors Charter high school, said the session made him eager to connect politics and climate issues in conversations with classmates and teachers.

"Politics is such a big influence on something like this," he said, adding he'd like elected officials to stop allowing corporations to influence climate policy and decisions on renewable energy.

CLEO staff say they’re scheduling the next climate speakers training, which will once again be open to the public.

Kate Stein
Kate Stein can't quite explain what attracts her to South Florida. It's more than just the warm weather (although this Wisconsin native and Northwestern University graduate definitely appreciates the South Florida sunshine). It has a lot to do with being able to travel from the Everglades to Little Havana to Brickell without turning off 8th Street. It's also related to Stein's fantastic coworkers, whom she first got to know during a winter 2016 internship.Officially, Stein is WLRN's environment, data and transportation journalist. Privately, she uses her job as an excuse to rove around South Florida searching for stories à la Carl Hiaasen and Edna Buchanan. Regardless, Stein speaks Spanish and is always thrilled to run, explore and read. 
