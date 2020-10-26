-
From heat-related illness to mosquito-borne infections, physicians are seeing the effects of a warming planet in the exam room. There's a growing push to teach doctors-in-training how to respond.
A recent poll from Florida Atlantic University finds that the coronavirus pandemic has not significantly changed the way Floridians feel about climate...
Scientists say accelerating deforestation and development may increase the risk of pandemic diseases. The current economic crisis may also make that trend worse if more people cut down trees for fuel.
A Florida judge’s decision to dismiss a landmark environmental lawsuit from eight young plaintiffs tracks closely with decisions by courts in other states…
A group of young people from Florida had their lawsuit against the state over climate change dismissed by a circuit judge in Leon County on Monday, and...
Florida Gators football fans need only take a few steps to find relief from soaring stadium temperatures. Chilly misting stations, free all-you-can...
It came a week after the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but a virtual roundtable on climate change and its effects on Florida took place Monday. The...
With workers and businesses around the planet suddenly shut down, scientists are getting an unexpected glimpse at a world with less carbon.
Aidan Chau is a junior at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, where he majors in clarinet performance. Like many teens across the globe , he’s worried...
Several Florida students are continuing a legal fight over climate change inaction. They're suing the governor and other state lawmakers for not doing...