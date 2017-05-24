© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Florida Matters: Beach Renourishment

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Carson CooperSteve Newborn
Published May 24, 2017 at 8:03 AM EDT

It costs a lot of money to keep Florida’s beaches “postcard ready.” How much sand is on your favorite beach? In some cases, not quite enough.

This past spring, Pinellas County State Senator Jack Latvala and Representative Kathleen Peters sponsored bills aimed at saving the state’s beaches from continued erosion.

Coastal management legislation that would have, among other things, created a three-year work plan for prioritizing which renourishment projects to fund each year overwhelmingly passed the Senate but failed to make it through the House. But lawmakers did agree to dedicate a minimum of $50 million for renourishment efforts – more than the state has given to beaches in over a decade.

The state budget still awaits Governor Scott’s approval, although he too called to set aside $50 million for beach renourishment in his budget proposal earlier this year.

This week on Florida Matters we’re talking about beach renourishment, and whether that proposed boost in state funding is enough to tackle the issue of coastal erosion across the state.

Our guests include:


Is your favorite beach slipping away due to erosion? Share your thoughts and photographs with us in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

A stretch of Indian Rocks Beach after Hurricane Elena rocked the Gulf Coast in 1985.
Photo Courtesy of Florida Department of Environmental Protection /
A stretch of Indian Rocks Beach after Hurricane Elena rocked the Gulf Coast in 1985.

A photo taken in that exact same location at Indian Rocks Beach in 2017 to show the impact of renourishment projects over the years.
Photo Courtesy of Florida Department of Environmental Protection /
A photo taken in that exact same location at Indian Rocks Beach in 2017 to show the impact of renourishment projects over the years.

Copyright 2017 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News Floridabeachesbeach erosionbeach renourishmenterosiontropical stormshurricanesclimate change
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
Carson Cooper
Carson Cooper has become a favorite of WUSF listeners as the host of "Morning Edition" on WUSF 89.7 since he took the job in 2000. Carson has worked in Tampa Bay radio for three decades.
See stories by Carson Cooper
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Content