Florida Matters: Beach Renourishment

It costs a lot of money to keep Florida’s beaches “postcard ready.” How much sand is on your favorite beach? In some cases, not quite enough.

This past spring, Pinellas County State Senator Jack Latvala and Representative Kathleen Peters sponsored bills aimed at saving the state’s beaches from continued erosion.

Coastal management legislation that would have, among other things, created a three-year work plan for prioritizing which renourishment projects to fund each year overwhelmingly passed the Senate but failed to make it through the House. But lawmakers did agree to dedicate a minimum of $50 million for renourishment efforts – more than the state has given to beaches in over a decade.

The state budget still awaits Governor Scott’s approval, although he too called to set aside $50 million for beach renourishment in his budget proposal earlier this year.

This week on Florida Matters we’re talking about beach renourishment, and whether that proposed boost in state funding is enough to tackle the issue of coastal erosion across the state.

Photo Courtesy of Florida Department of Environmental Protection / A stretch of Indian Rocks Beach after Hurricane Elena rocked the Gulf Coast in 1985.

Photo Courtesy of Florida Department of Environmental Protection / A photo taken in that exact same location at Indian Rocks Beach in 2017 to show the impact of renourishment projects over the years.

