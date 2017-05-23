© 2020 Health News Florida
The Psychology of Sexual Predators

WGCU | By Matthew F Smith
Julie Glenn
Published May 23, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT

Women are frequently encouraged to learn self-defense techniques, evaluate dangerous situations, and to remain alert for potential predators. The emphasis is often on ways potential victims can avoid victimization, but one Southwest Florida forensic consultant argues the conversation should focus instead on predators, and giving the community options in identifying potential offenders.

FGCU professor Scott Johnson joins Gulf Coast Live to discuss the psychology of the sexual predator. We’ll also look at the culture of victim blaming and how placing the onus of protecting one’s self on the victim ignores the perpetrator’s responsibility for the crime. We’ll explore ways family, friends, and communities can step up to tackle “rape culture” head-on.

