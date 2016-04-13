Bondi Calls For Awareness Of Victims' Rights

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is encouraging people affected by domestic violence and sexual abuse to reach out to law enforcement. The move is part of a national push for awareness of victims’ rights.

Credit Florida Office of the Attorney General / http://myfloridalegal.com

Attorney General Pam Bondi remembers a time when there were few resources for people affected by crimes. She says the state has come a long way since then.

“It reminds us of the significant progress we’ve made in recognizing victims’ rights and it also emphasizes the need to expand our reach to marginalized, isolated and other victims who are less likely to be able to seek assistance on their own,” she said.

Bondi is also recognizing the work of officers and advocates statewide. Kellie Greene is a rape survivor, and now helps others affected by sexual violence. She believes law enforcement should use all resources at their disposal, including rape kits.

“When we have tools like DNA to solve these cases, and to build strong cases to keep these perpetrators off of our streets and our communities safe so that there doesn’t have to be another victim, we need to use those to the fullest,” Greene said.

With a backlog of some 13,000 untested rape kits, law enforcement are struggling to keep up. A new law and millions of dollars earmarked for crime labs, could help FDLE sort through the evidence.

