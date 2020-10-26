-
Jacksonville has the state’s highest rate of registered sex offenders or predators without a permanent address.
Time Limits For Prosecuting Sexual Assault Of Minors May Go Away Under Bill Moving Through The HouseA bill that removes time limits for prosecuting sexual assault of a minor has plenty of momentum in the Florida House. Meanwhile, its Senate sponsor who...
Florida lawmakers are considering companion bills in the House and Senate that would establish a "Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights."
A patient who said a now-former doctor at Baptist Infectious Disease Consultants exposed himself and masturbated during a 2017 visit is suing both for...
The incidence of sexual assault in America remains at distressingly high levels. Now two Florida State University graduate students are trying to help...
Under federal law, people sexually assaulted don't have to pay for their medical forensic exams. Yet some have trouble getting the hospitals or collection agencies to stop dunning them for payment.
Florida counts just 44 certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners or "SANE nurses," tasked with properly securing evidence from survivors of sexual...
More than 15,000 children are being held in migrant children shelters around the country. A recent ProPublica investigation found some kids are...
After complaints of inhumane treatment in women’s correctional facilities throughout Florida, one lawmaker is calling for a change.
Local advocacy groups for survivors of sexual assault are throwing their support behind two proposed bills aimed at helping in the pursuit of justice....