Florida Matters: How Wildfires Impact Our State

State officials say Florida is having one of its worst wildfire seasons in years. This week on Florida Matters we're talking about the impact these fires have on the state's environment and economy, and whether there's an end in sight for this dry season.

Our guests include:



We also hear from state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

Have you experienced a wildfire in your area? Share your thoughts or photographs with us in the comments section below or on our Facebook page. Be sure to check out our slideshow of wildfire photos above.

You can also track ongoing fires in Florida with this map.

If you suspect arson activity in your area, contact the Florida Forestry Arson Alert Association hotline at 1-800- 342-5869. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.

Florida Forest Service / Chinook helicopter battles a water tower fire in Hernando County on April 9, 2017.

Florida Forest Service / A wildfire burns at a sod farm in Lake County on April 15, 2017.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office / Bird's eye view of the Anclote Branch fire in Pasco County on May 6, 2017.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office / Traffic at a standstill duringAnclote Branch fire in Pasco County on May 6, 2017.

Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Florida Matters host Robin Sussingham joined in the studio by Dr. Chris Jones, economist with the University of South Florida and Judi Tear, spokesperson with the Florida Forest Service.

Copyright 2017 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7