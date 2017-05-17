© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Matters: How Wildfires Impact Our State

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Robin Sussingham
Published May 17, 2017 at 8:27 AM EDT

State officials say Florida is having one of its worst wildfire seasons in years. This week on Florida Matters we're talking about the impact these fires have on the state's environment and economy, and whether there's an end in sight for this dry season.

Our guests include:


We also hear from state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

Have you experienced a wildfire in your area? Share your thoughts or photographs with us in the comments section below or on our Facebook page. Be sure to check out our slideshow of wildfire photos above.

You can also track ongoing fires in Florida with this map.

If you suspect arson activity in your area, contact the Florida Forestry Arson Alert Association hotline at 1-800- 342-5869. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.

Chinook helicopter battles a water tower fire in Hernando County on April 9, 2017.
Chinook helicopter battles a water tower fire in Hernando County on April 9, 2017.

A wildfire burns at a sod farm in Lake County on April 15, 2017.
A wildfire burns at a sod farm in Lake County on April 15, 2017.

Bird's eye view of the Anclote Branch fire in Pasco County on May 6, 2017.
Bird's eye view of the Anclote Branch fire in Pasco County on May 6, 2017.

Traffic at a standstill duringAnclote Branch fire in Pasco County on May 6, 2017.
Traffic at a standstill duringAnclote Branch fire in Pasco County on May 6, 2017.

Florida Matters host Robin Sussingham joined in the studio by Dr. Chris Jones, economist with the University of South Florida and Judi Tear, spokesperson with the Florida Forest Service.
Florida Matters host Robin Sussingham joined in the studio by Dr. Chris Jones, economist with the University of South Florida and Judi Tear, spokesperson with the Florida Forest Service.

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
Robin Sussingham
Robin is Senior Editor at WUSF, spearheading the station's podcasting initiatives and helping to guide the vision for special reporting projects and creative storytelling. She hosts the weekly current affairs program, Florida Matters, on WUSF and also created The Zest, the station's podcast that's all about food, which she continues to host and serve as senior producer.
See stories by Robin Sussingham
