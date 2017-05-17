Florida Matters: How Wildfires Impact Our State
State officials say Florida is having one of its worst wildfire seasons in years. This week on Florida Matters we're talking about the impact these fires have on the state's environment and economy, and whether there's an end in sight for this dry season.
Our guests include:
- Judith Tear, Wildlife Mitigation Specialist with the Withlacoochee Forestry Center, part of the Florida Forest Service.
- Dr. Chris Jones, President of Florida Economic Advisors, LLC and visiting economics instructor at the University of South Florida.
- Jeff Huffman, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.
We also hear from state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.
Have you experienced a wildfire in your area? Share your thoughts or photographs with us in the comments section below or on our Facebook page. Be sure to check out our slideshow of wildfire photos above.
You can also track ongoing fires in Florida with this map.
If you suspect arson activity in your area, contact the Florida Forestry Arson Alert Association hotline at 1-800- 342-5869. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.
