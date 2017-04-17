Forecast Uncertain on Rest of Florida's Fire Season

The Florida Forest Service says that more than 16,000 acres continue to burn across Florida, and those numbers could climb in the coming weeks. The Florida fire season may have just begun. On average, nearly twice as many acres burn in May compared to April. The six-month long severe drought in parts of the state has led to the above normal activity, but meteorologist Al Sandrik from the national weather service says day-to-day conditions have to be monitored closely in the coming weeks.

Looking at the long range forecast, Sandrik says there are conflicting signals. April and May are two of Florida’s driest months, but because of that potential tropical activity, June and July can be some of the wettest.

