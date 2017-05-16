Florida Matters Preview: How Wildfires Impact Our State

Florida is alight with wildfires right now, with over 125 burning across the state. This week on Florida Matters we’re talking about the impact these wildfires have on the state’s environment and economy, and whether there’s an end in sight to this dry season.

In this preview, Florida Matters host Robin Sussingham talks about what might be in store in the coming weeks and the role humans play in wildfires with Judi Tear, spokesperson with the Florida Forest Service, Dr. Chris Jones, environmental economics instructor at the University of South Florida and Jeff Huffman, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

Be sure to check out the full program online after its first broadcast on WUSF 89.7 tonight at 6:30. We’ll have photos of some of the fires that have been raging across the state as well as a map to track ongoing blazes.

