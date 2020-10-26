-
The dry weather coupled with a heat wave is leading to an increased risk of wildfires.
The massive wildfires in California have raised concerns about air quality for vulnerable populations, such as children and people with heart or lung conditions.
With lots of rain and high humidity over the summer, Big Pine Key has not seen a repeat of last spring's wildfire that consumed dozens of acres. And the...
By the end of the week, all of the families displaced by last month’s fire in Eastpoint, Florida will be in housing.
More than 100 people have been waiting for temporary housing for almost two weeks since being displaced by a wildfire that burned through their tiny…
A firm hired by a state agency to conduct a prescribed burn sparked a weekend wildfire that burned 820 acres and 36 homes in Northwest Florida,…
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking victims to be safe and patient as they respond to every call after a wildfire tore through the County...
Florida faced 32 active wildfires Monday, as dry conditions in parts of the state continued to pose a threat for blazes. Agriculture Commissioner Adam…
More than 30 wildfires are burning across Florida, and at least three of them are still significant—burning thousands of acres.
Agriculture officials are warning Floridians to use caution due to significantly heightened wildfire risk. Dangerous conditions are present statewide.