A Shout Out To The Nurses — From The Nurse Who Became A Patient

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Peter Haden
Published May 10, 2017 at 9:23 PM EDT
Kathy Kino is Assistant Professor of Nursing at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach.
Kathy Kino has been helping people during some of their most vulnerable times since she began volunteering at a hospital when she was 13. She worked as a trauma nurse and a hospital chaplain for more than 15 years, and now she’s a nursing professor.

This is National Nurses Week, and Kino spoke with WLRN about how becoming a patient herself changed the way she thinks about her profession:

Kathy Kino is Assistant Professor of Nursing at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach. She was able to get her master’s degree with a scholarship from Palm Healthcare Foundation. The Foundation’s annual “Heart of Gold” Reception honoring Palm Beach County’s nurses is at the Kravis Center Thursday evening.

Health News Floridanursepatientcancer
Peter Haden
Peter Haden is an award-winning investigative reporter and photographer currently working with The Center for Investigative Reporting. His stories are featured in media outlets around the world including NPR, CNN en Español, ECTV Ukraine, USA Today, Qatar Gulf Times, and the Malaysia Star.
