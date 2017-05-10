A Shout Out To The Nurses — From The Nurse Who Became A Patient

Kathy Kino has been helping people during some of their most vulnerable times since she began volunteering at a hospital when she was 13. She worked as a trauma nurse and a hospital chaplain for more than 15 years, and now she’s a nursing professor.

This is National Nurses Week, and Kino spoke with WLRN about how becoming a patient herself changed the way she thinks about her profession:

Kathy Kino is Assistant Professor of Nursing at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach. She was able to get her master’s degree with a scholarship from Palm Healthcare Foundation. The Foundation’s annual “Heart of Gold” Reception honoring Palm Beach County’s nurses is at the Kravis Center Thursday evening.

