Kathy Kino has been helping people during some of their most vulnerable times since she began volunteering at a hospital when she was 13. She worked as...
University of Miami doctors have published a case study about the first locally transmitted case of Zika in the United States. The patient was a 23-year...
A woman who refused to leave a hospital when doctors discharged her died after she was forcibly removed by police, authorities said Tuesday.Barbara…
A University of South Florida senior is in a Cuban hospital following a recent car crash, but she can't return to the United States because her family...
A nurse accused of masturbating at the bedside of a female patient has been arrested and suspended by the Sarasota rehabilitation hospital where he worked…
A cancer patient is having trouble getting treatment because of a name change he says he knew nothing about, the Ocala Star-Banner reports. Brett Pillar,…
Even though Bunny and Claflin Garst had what can be described as an atypical marriage (they often slept in different homes), Bunny says she never expected…
The Florida Supreme Court has thrown out an arbitration agreement signed by a man before he received hernia surgery at North Florida Surgeons, News…