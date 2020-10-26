-
Joyce DeGennaro talks about how her students keep her going and why she subscribes to the power of positive thinking.
COVID-19 is disrupting just about every student’s 2020 education, but medical students have it particularly hard right now.“It’s a nightmare scenario for…
A nurse has been accused of stealing hundreds of thousands in life savings from a Holocaust survivor and her husband. News outlets report 56-year-old…
A nurse's Facebook rant about the "cesspool of funky flu" in a Pensacola area emergency room waiting areas is getting a lot of attention."Wash your…
"Law enforcement who come to the hospital for any reason involving patients will be required to check in to the front desk of the hospital," the chief nursing officer says.
Kathy Kino has been helping people during some of their most vulnerable times since she began volunteering at a hospital when she was 13. She worked as...
A Sarasota nurse stopped in a McDonald's restaurant hoping to get a quick cup of coffee and ended up helping a woman deliver a baby.Nurse April Jones…
Thirty five thousand nurses are injured every year lifting patients, and a Democratic lawmaker wants to do something about it.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded Florida International University’s Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing and Health Studies a $1...
A doctor and a registered nurse are suing a University of Miami organ bank supervisor who they say assaulted them at a meeting two years ago in front of…