House Moves Closer To Senate on Cannabis, Readies For Tough Floor Debate

House lawmakers could be in for a long fight over medical marijuana when it hits the floor. The bill’s sponsor is finding common ground with the Senate, but Democrats have filed 25 amendments.

House Majority Leader Ray Rodrigues is adopting numerous Senate positions. The Estero Republican is now backing edibles and vaping, eliminating a 3 month doctor patient relationship and reducing requirements for snowbirds. But his proposal maintains thresholds twice as high as the Senate’s for adding new growers. And a handful of Democrats have offered tweaks of their own tied to physician training, where the drug can be used and how it’ll be tracked. The House is planning to take up the measure Friday.

