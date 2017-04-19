Florida Scientists, Advocates Join Nationwide 'March for Science'

A march designed to defend the role science plays in "our health, safety, economies, and governments" is taking place Saturday— Earth Day—in Washington, D.C., and like related marches in recent months, the Science March is being supported by thousands of satellite marches across the nation, including several in South Florida.

The marches have stirred conversation about the role of scientists in politics. March organizers argue that voices from the scientific community, as well as the people who support and value the role of science in society, "have remained silent for far too long in the face of policies that ignore scientific evidence."

Headliners at the march in Washington include Mona Hanna-Attisha, the doctor who was behind the exposure of the lead poisoning in the water supply of Flint, MI; Lydia Villa-Komaroff, a molecular biologist who was part of a team that created a technique for synthesizing insulin from bacteria; and science popularizer Bill Nye "The Science Guy," a former Boeing engineer and head of the Planetary Society.

Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Dr. Darren Rumbold with FGCU's marine science program joins the show to discuss his involvement in the march, the principles its focused on, and how scientists, researchers, and others in Southwest Florida are participating.

Also joining the program is geologist Joanne Muller, who studies climate change in tropical environments at FGCU and is also participating in Florida marches.

Also joining the show is Dr. Edwin "Win" Everham, leader of FGCU's Environmental Studies program, discussing Earth Day events in Southwest Florida unrelated to the marches.

