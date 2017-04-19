© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Scientists, Advocates Join Nationwide 'March for Science'

WGCU | By Matthew F Smith
Julie Glenn
Published April 19, 2017 at 1:30 PM EDT

A march designed to defend the role science plays in "our health, safety, economies, and governments" is taking place Saturday— Earth Day—in Washington, D.C., and like related marches in recent months,  the Science March is being supported by thousands of satellite marches across the nation, including several in South Florida.

The marches have stirred conversation about the role of scientists in politics. March organizers argue that voices from the scientific community, as well as the people who support and value the role of science in society, "have remained silent for far too long in the face of policies that ignore scientific evidence."

Headliners at the march in Washington include Mona Hanna-Attisha, the doctor who was behind the exposure of the lead poisoning in the water supply of Flint, MI; Lydia Villa-Komaroff, a molecular biologist who was part of a team that created a technique for synthesizing insulin from bacteria; and science popularizer Bill Nye "The Science Guy," a former Boeing engineer and head of the Planetary Society.

Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Dr. Darren Rumbold with FGCU's marine science program joins the show to discuss his involvement in the march, the principles its focused on, and how scientists, researchers, and others in Southwest Florida are participating.

Also joining the program is geologist Joanne Muller, who studies climate change in tropical environments at FGCU and is also participating in Florida marches.

Also joining the show is Dr. Edwin "Win" Everham, leader of FGCU's Environmental Studies program, discussing Earth Day events in Southwest Florida unrelated to the marches.

Matthew Smith is a reporter and producer of WGCU's Gulf Coast Live.
Julie Glenn is the host of Gulf Coast Live. She has been working in southwest Florida as a freelance writer since 2007, most recently as a regular columnist for the Naples Daily News. She began her broadcasting career in 1993 as a reporter/anchor/producer for a local CBS affiliate in Quincy, Illinois. After also working for the NBC affiliate, she decided to move to Parma, Italy where she earned her Master's degree in communication from the University of Gastronomic Sciences. Her undergraduate degree in Mass Communication is from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
