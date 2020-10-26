-
The implications for a child's health are not yet known. The study's authors urge people not to panic — and stress the need for more research.
Dave Ford, founder of SoulBuffalo, explains how the coronavirus has worsened the amount of plastic polluting the world's oceans.
Environment Florida Research and Policy Center compiled data from the state and found that last year, 187 of 261 beaches tested had enough pollution to...
Zoonotic pathogens, which include not only COVID-19 but HIV/AIDS and Ebola, have increasingly emerged because of stresses humans have placed on animal habitats, according to a United Nations report.
“Life, uh, finds a way,” as Dr. Ian Malcolm said in Jurassic Park. It certainly did between February and April as populations were forced to self...
A Florida judge’s decision to dismiss a landmark environmental lawsuit from eight young plaintiffs tracks closely with decisions by courts in other states…
A team led by University of Florida researchers is receiving nearly $280,000 to study the social and economic costs of harmful algal blooms.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Thursday plans to roll out legislative priorities focused on climate change.
The death of a baby dolphin over the weekend off Fort Myers Beach may have been caused by plastic that filled its stomach. The news comes at the same...
Less than a half-ounce of red meat per day: That's how much a new report says we should eat to meet nutritional needs and help save the planet. Americans on average now eat four to six times as much.