A 'Ray' Of Hope For Fracking Legisation This Year

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published March 9, 2017 at 4:08 PM EST
Fracking opponents are closely watching a statewide ban proposed by Sen. Dana Young, R-Tampa. It's prospects are dim in the House, but Majority Leader Ray Rodrigues says there's a basis for a compromise.
The House Majority Leader says there’s a chance a hydraulic fracturing bill could pass the Florida Legislature this year.

Credit FlaFrack.org
Representative Ray Rodrigues of Fort Myers  opposes a statewide ban by Republican Senator Dana Young of Tampa, but he says it contains the seeds of a compromise.

“There’s still a possibility that the bill, using the basis of the Young bill, which includes a statewide preemption on oil and gas regulation, and a moratorium, or a temporary ban on the subject of unconventional oil extraction, is definitely a possibility.”

However, Rodrigues says any bill would have to protect property rights.

Fracking opponents fought Rodrigues’ attempts last year to preempt local fracking bans, but Rodrigues says their support for a statewide ban convinces him they’ve moved closer to his position.

Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
