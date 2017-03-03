New Study Unearths More Fracking Concerns

Environmentalists say the latest peer-reviewed study by the group Science for Nature and People Partnership, underscores the need in Florida for a statewide ban on hydraulic fracturing.

Aliki Moncrief, executive director of Florida Conservation Voters, says a new study gives more ammunition to supporters of a statewide fracking ban.

The study looked at nearly 4,000 spills in four states, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota and Pennsylvania. Researchers were looking for common themes and common risks.

But they concluded that comparisons are difficult because states regulate spills so differently. For example, in North Dakota, spills as little as 42 gallons must be reported, but the threshold is 210 gallons in New Mexico.

Florida Conservation Voters’ Aliki Moncrief says the study is another reason to support a statewide fracking ban in Florida.

“We live in a state where we get more than 90 percent of our drinking water from the ground. And the whole fracking process is far too risky of a practice for way too little reward.”

A Senate panel is scheduled Tuesday to debate a statewide fracking ban sponsored by Republican Dana Young of Tampa.

