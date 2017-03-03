© 2020 Health News Florida
New Study Unearths More Fracking Concerns

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published March 3, 2017 at 2:04 PM EST
Aliki Moncrief, executive director of Florida Conservation Voters, says a new study gives more ammunition to supporters of a statewide fracking ban.
Environmentalists say the latest peer-reviewed study by the group Science for Nature and People Partnership, underscores the need in Florida for a statewide ban on hydraulic fracturing.

The study looked at nearly 4,000 spills in four states, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota and Pennsylvania. Researchers were looking for common themes and common risks.  

But they concluded that comparisons are difficult because states regulate spills so differently. For example, in North Dakota, spills as little as 42 gallons must be reported, but the threshold is 210 gallons in New Mexico.

Florida Conservation Voters’ Aliki Moncrief says the study is another reason to support a statewide fracking ban in Florida.

“We live in a state where we get more than 90 percent of our drinking water from the ground. And the whole fracking process is far too risky of a practice for way too little reward.”

A Senate panel is scheduled Tuesday to debate a statewide fracking ban sponsored by Republican Dana Young of Tampa.

Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
