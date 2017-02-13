Flores: Anything Short Of Fracking Ban DOA In Senate

Credit Anitere Flores via Facebook / https://www.facebook.com/anitere/?ref=page_internal Sen. Anitere Flores

Senator Anitere Flores has spoken out against hydraulic fracturing in Florida, voted against it and written guest editorials. But the Miami Republican is sending her strongest message yet.

When she voted down an industry backed bill last year, Flores gave an impassioned speech to the appropriations committee.

This year, Flores is Senate Pro Temp – No. 2 in the political pecking order -- and she’s co-sponsoring a statewide ban. She says the message should be clear -- any call for further studies, or strict regulations, is dead in her chamber.

“This is a bit of a black-and-white issue. And so I don’t really see a majority of the Senate moving backwards from anything beyond a ban.”

Her boss, Senate President Joe Negron, also opposed the industry bill last year, but has stopped short of endorsing a ban. Flores says she has not discussed it with him and a spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Republican Senator Dana Young of Tampa, who served as House majority leader last year, is sponsoring the ban. But even though a Republican is sponsoring the House companion, Flores expects a tough fight.

