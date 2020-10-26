-
During Florida’s 2019 Legislative session, lawmakers had two months to debate hundreds of bills. In the end, the House and Senate worked a half-day of...
The Florida Senate is one step closer to approving a ban on fracking, but the bill looks dramatically different than environmental advocates had hoped.
With the idea getting support from Gov. Ron DeSantis, a House Republican has filed a proposal to ban the oil- and gas-drilling process known as “fracking”…
Despite early indications that a proposal to ban fracking in Florida would not advance in the current state legislative session, the bill passed its...
A group of Lee County residents met in downtown Fort Myers Tuesday night to stage a mock oil rig spill to draw attention to the risks of fracking and...
State lawmakers are pushing to ban fracking in the sunshine state. A similar effort last year failed, but Sen. Dana Young (R-Tampa) believes this year...
A leadership shuffle in the Florida Senate is lifting the hopes of anti-fracking activists.
The push by Florida's largest power company to charge customers for out-of-state fracking investments is dead, putting an end to a pair of big-money…
A proposal allowing Florida Power and Light to charge customers for exploratory natural gas drilling has cleared a key senate hurdle, despite numerous...
Florida power companies may soon be able to charge customers to fund out-of-state fracking projects under a measure that is moving ahead in the Florida…