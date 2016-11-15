Florida Scientists To President-Elect Trump: Climate Change Is No Hoax

Florida scientists are calling on President-elect Donald Trump to acknowledge climate change as not a hoax.

The scientists are calling for a meeting with the president-elect who in tweets has described climate change as a hoax created by China or something based on faulty science.

Jeff Chanton of Florida State University is among the 26 scientists who in October signed an open letter to Trump requesting the meeting.

“For every other waste product that we dispense with in our lives like garbage and sewage we pay to have that removed and we pay to deal with that and treat it. But for CO2 waste, and carbon dioxide is a waste product, we just dump it into the atmosphere freely.”

Chanton says now that Trump has been elected president it is important his administration continue Obama administration policies limiting emissions.

He says Florida is among the nation’s most prone states to climate change and sea level rise with its vast shoreline, flat geography and vulnerability to damaging tropical storms.

