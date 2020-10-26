-
Families skipping or delaying pediatric appointments for their young children because of the pandemic are missing out on more than vaccines. Critical…
It's the first time global data has been gathered on the extent of the problem. Experts are calling it a "groundbreaking" report. And the ill effects can last for a lifetime.
Florida schools built before 1986 would have to install filters in all drinking fountains to remove lead that seeps in from old plumbing, under a bill…
There are more than 4,000 public schools in Florida. Democratic State Sen. Janet Cruz of Tampa is co-sponsoring a bill to filter lead out of the water...
Drinking water at several Polk County Public Schools has tested positive for lead. Now, the school district says it will test all of its schools for the...
There are more than 200,000 students attending hundreds of schools across the Hillsborough County Public School district. The average age of those...
Nearly a year and a half into performing its new water quality program, Leon County Schools is considering a change in what triggers corrective measures...
Twenty percent of baby food samples were found to contain lead, according to a report from the Environmental Defense Fund. Pediatricians say there's no safe lead level. FDA is reviewing its policy.
The Department of Defense has increased protections for military personnel from exposure to lead from firearms. It can be a health problem for people using recreational shooting ranges, too.
Researchers following a group of New Zealanders over the course of 40 years found an association between childhood lead exposure and declines in intelligence and socioeconomic status later in life.