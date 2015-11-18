FIU Leads Study On Lead Exposure, Kids' Mental Health

A Florida International University dean will lead a study on the effects of lead exposure on children's mental health thanks to a nearly $3 million grant.

Tomas R. Guilarte has gained worldwide recognition over the past 20 years for his research into the devastating effects of environmental lead exposure, especially for children.

Lead exposure in children has been shown to lower cognitive function deficits, but much less is known about the neurological and mental health consequences when these children grow to be adolescents and young adults.

Guilarte's most recent studies indicate that early life lead exposure may lead to everything from lower IQ scores to schizophrenia in adolescence and adulthood.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that at least 4 million U.S. households have children that are being exposed to high levels of lead.