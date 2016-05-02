Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Hosting BBQ and Bake Sales To Cover Fines

Volunteers from the Rivertown Community Church work the bbq fundraiser for the Calhoun Liberty hospital.

The Calhoun-Liberty County Hospital is still trying to pay off fines levied against it by the state. Those penalties are related to the December death of a Blountstown woman. The hospital is trying to raise the money through barbecues and bake sales.

This past weekend the hospital hosted a barbeque with donated goods from local churches and other groups. The Sheriff’s department did the cooking and hospital staff and administrators also pitched in.

The Calhoun-Liberty hospital was slapped with a $45,000 penalty after Barbara Dawson was involuntary discharged from the facility in December by police and staff. She later died outside. The state Agency for Healthcare Administration ordered a series of reviews and leveled further fines of $500 a day until they were completed. That took about 23 days.

A hospital spokeswoman says the Calhoun Liberty hospital raised about $87,000 from the barbecue, about six percent of the money needed to cover fines hovering around $150,000.

Three hospital workers were fired in the wake of Dawson's death. Her family is suing. The hospital is also facing an administrative hearing on the case later this summer.

