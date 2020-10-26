Barbara Dawson

-
A federal judge has thrown out most of a lawsuit filed by the family of a black woman who died in December 2015, while police forcibly removed her from a…
The family of a woman who died outside a hospital after she was forcibly removed by police has filed a lawsuit against the hospital, two of its former…
The white police officer who handcuffed a black woman outside a Florida hospital where she died less than two hours later will not face charges.Glenn…
The Calhoun-Liberty County Hospital is still trying to pay off fines levied against it by the state. Those penalties are related to the December death...
The hospital where a black woman died after she was forcibly removed from the emergency room by a white police officer was cited for 10 "deficiencies,"…
Gov. Rick Scott's Agency for Health Care Administration said Dec. 28, 2015 it has started an investigation into a Northwest Florida hospital after the…
A woman who refused to leave a hospital when doctors discharged her died after she was forcibly removed by police, authorities said Tuesday.Barbara…