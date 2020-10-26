-
The Calhoun Liberty Hospital has reached a settlement deal with Florida’s health care oversight agency. The hospital faced steep fines over its...
-
The Calhoun-Liberty County Hospital is still trying to pay off fines levied against it by the state. Those penalties are related to the December death...
-
The hospital where a black woman died after she was forcibly removed from the emergency room by a white police officer was cited for 10 "deficiencies,"…
-
A former Bristol woman screams for help and complains she can’t breathe in a police dash-cam recording released Wednesday.
-
Gov. Rick Scott's Agency for Health Care Administration said Dec. 28, 2015 it has started an investigation into a Northwest Florida hospital after the…