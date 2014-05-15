© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Doc 'With Heart' Helps Uninsured Man

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 15, 2014 at 9:46 AM EDT

Since being diagnosed with a heart condition, Mark Heath has lost his home, his boat and most of his possessions. As one of the 800,000 Floridians trapped in the state’s Medicaid gap, he told the Daytona Beach News-Journal he didn’t have the means or access to needed medical care.

But a “heart doctor with a heart” came to the rescue, the News-Journal reports.  Cardiologist Dr. Joshua Horenstein has agreed to treat him at no cost.  Horenstein, who works at Halifax Health Medical Center’s emergency department, said he frequently sees adult patients who make too much for Medicaid, but can’t afford care – the population who would benefit from Medicaid expansion, the News-Journal reports. Florida’s Legislature has opted out of the federal offer for Medicaid expansion money the past two years.

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
