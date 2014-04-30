Scott Goofs in Hunt for ACA Gripes

Gov. Rick Scott, who has been orchestrating anti-"Obamacare" meetings with senior citizens around the state and using them as fodder for campaign commercials, picked the wrong senior center in Boca Raton.



As the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports, of 20 older voters he talked to, only one had a complaint, about having a hard time finding an orthopedic surgeon. But he stayed on-point, insisting that eventually the Affordable Care Act will hurt seniors by cutting private plan rates under Medicare Advantage.



The ACA, which provides tax credits fpr people of modest incomes who sign up for health coverage, pays for that in part by cuts in future rate increases for Medicare Advantage plans. Auditors for the government have criticized the rates as higher than they are supposed to be.

