After years of decline, rates of uninsured children on on the rise. Immigrants and Hispanics saw large growth, possibly because of Trump administration policies.
A high-ranking legislative staff member has warned that a proposed constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid could forever lock Florida into the…
More than 2.6 million people in Florida lacked health insurance at some point in 2017, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.That…
If the Jacksonville City Council gives the OK to Mayor Lenny Curry’s annual budget proposal , UF Health Jacksonville, which serves as a safety net for...
While across the nation the cultural and political tug-of-war over health care rages on, locally, healers keep on healing. But providing care for people...
Florida Matters recently hosted a town hall event in St. Petersburg about providing health care to the uninsured. We'll hear highlights from the panel...
Donald Trump came into office promising to repeal Obamacare and replace it with something more affordable that would cover everyone. But members of…
During a routine visit at the St. Petersburg Free Clinic, Dr. Ajoy Kumar was going over blood test results with a 46-year-old patient named Paul.He was…
Latinos, who just a year ago were highly sought customers for the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace plans may not get the same hard sell this year.The…
A mild stroke sent St. Petersburg resident Lori Ngo to the hospital in May.She was feeling a pain in her leg, but didn't think much of it.“And I walked…