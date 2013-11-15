© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

FL Blue Reinstating Policies

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published November 15, 2013 at 11:38 AM EST

Florida Blue, the largest health insurer in the state, says it will reinstate 300,000 policies it was planning to cancel, the Fort Myers News-Press reports. Bowing to pressure, on Thursday President Barack Obama announced that individual policyholders who saw their insurance policies cancelled because they didn’t meet the standards under the Affordable Care Act could in fact keep their policies if the company was willing to offer them. As the Associated Press reports, Florida’s insurance commissioner, Kevin McCarty, said most insurance companies in Florida have decided to extend coverage to the policyholders that would have been affected under the ACA requirements. 

Tags

Affordable Care ActFlorida BlueAffordable Care ActACAObamacareUnderstanding Obamacarehealth insuranceKevin McCarty
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content