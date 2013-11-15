FL Blue Reinstating Policies

Florida Blue, the largest health insurer in the state, says it will reinstate 300,000 policies it was planning to cancel, the Fort Myers News-Press reports. Bowing to pressure, on Thursday President Barack Obama announced that individual policyholders who saw their insurance policies cancelled because they didn’t meet the standards under the Affordable Care Act could in fact keep their policies if the company was willing to offer them. As the Associated Press reports, Florida’s insurance commissioner, Kevin McCarty, said most insurance companies in Florida have decided to extend coverage to the policyholders that would have been affected under the ACA requirements.