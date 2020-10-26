-
Kevin McCarty, Florida's longtime insurance commissioner, is leaving the Office of Insurance Regulation during the first week of July.McCarty oversaw the…
-
Kevin McCarty, who helped guide Florida's fragile insurance market in the wake of eight hurricanes a decade ago, announced Tuesday that he is resigning as…
-
Florida Blue, the largest health insurer in the state, says it will reinstate 300,000 policies it was planning to cancel, the Fort Myers News-Press…
-
The House and Senate sponsors of the law that removed Florida insurance officials' ability to regulate health-insurance rates for two years said they…
-
The state of Florida has not exactly been warm and welcoming to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) -- better known as Obamacare. Florida was part of the…
-
Choice of doctors, hospitals and insurers in rural areas is limited now, and that won’t change right away when the federal health exchange opens on Oct.…
-
Insurance Commissioner Kevin McCarty is holding a public hearing today to discuss next year's health insurance rates, which are expected to climb sharply…
-
Universal Health Care executives overstated assets and submitted "misleading financial statements" to the state and a major creditor, according to state…