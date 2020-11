U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio made the media talk shows on Sunday, discussing Obamacare and the recent government shutdown, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Rubio stated on The O’Reilly Factor that Obamacare had caused 300,000 Floridians to lose their health insurance and owe the IRS money. He also stated on Fox News Sunday that he didn't support the government shutdown. According to PolitiFact, both statements were Mostly False.