-
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and U.S. Representative Frederica S. Wilson (D-Miami) have introduced the Safe Temperature Act and re-introduced the...
-
While a lot of eyes are on Tallahassee to see what the state Legislature has in store in terms of gun reforms, Florida’s U.S. Senators are also talking...
-
Florida's U.S. senators said Thursday they want federal health officials to delve into a Broward County nursing home where eight residents died after…
-
South Florida activists aren't laying down their megaphones just yet, despite the collapse of the GOP health care bill Monday night. About two dozen...
-
With Zika cases climbing to 921 in Florida, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday advanced a federal spending bill that includes $1.1 billion in funding to combat…
-
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., will hold a hearing Thursday in Washington on heroin-related issues, with the panelists including Orange County Mayor…
-
The head of the U.S. Olympic Committee says he already has a plan to help protect for athletes and staff traveling to Brazil this summer against the...
-
The U.S. Senate has voted down a bipartisan amendment authored by two Florida Senators. It didn't get enough of the required 60 votes needed to move...
-
The Donald continues to lead his Republican presidential opponents while U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has leapfrogged a onetime mentor, former Gov. Jeb Bush, in…
-
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, will propose legislation to temporarily ban visas into America for people coming from African nations known to have…