Affordable Care Act

Some Darden Employees Lose Insurance

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published October 22, 2013 at 11:24 AM EDT

About 1,000 people who work for Darden Restaurants, which operates restaurants including Red Lobster and Olive Garden, are losing access to company health insurance in 2014, the Orlando Sentinel reports. The Orlando-based chain says those employees didn’t work enough hours -- 30 or more a week -- to be eligible for health insurance, but the chain had allowed them to stay on their health insurance plan anyway. But next year, the limited benefit plans Darden offered won’t meet the requirements under the Affordable Care Act, so the company won’t offer those plans. Darden says employees should shop on the new health insurance Marketplace for coverage instead.  

